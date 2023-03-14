S&D Rejects PM’s “War Conspiracy” and Calls for Debates on Georgia’s Political Situation

The Socialists and Democrats (S&D), in the European Parliament have rejected the claims made by the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, that the European Parliament wishes to drag Georgia into the Russian war against Ukraine. The Georgian Dream, comes from the same political family as the Socialists and Democrats (S&D).

The Socialists and Democrats have requested a debate on the situation in Georgia in the Parliament in Strasbourg which will take place today.

Pedro Marques, the Vice-President in charge of foreign affairs for the S&Ds states: “We deplore Prime Minister Garibashvili’s misleading statements on the European Parliament.”

Marques notes that EU’s support for Ukraine and for Georgia and Moldova should not be played off against each other. The statement reads: “Last year, Georgian leaders expressed their determination to undergo European reforms when together with Ukraine and Moldova, they submitted an application for EU membership.” Marques then urges Georgian leaders to “effectively and unambiguously” demonstrate their political determination by implementing necessary reforms in areas such as democracy, rule of law, and fundamental freedoms.

Marques emphasizes that the S&Ds will always support people who defend democracy, promote democratic reforms, and strive to fulfill their European aspirations. He expresses support for the Georgian people who recently protested against a Russian-style law on “foreign agents,” stating that such a law had no place in a country aspiring to join the EU.

Marques welcomes the fact that Georgia’s parliament listened to its people and dropped the bill. He encourages all political parties in Georgia to work together on necessary EU-related reforms, so that Georgia could fulfill the conditions set by the European Commission and the Council to be granted candidate status for EU membership.

