Criticism Mounts Over Georgian PM’s Repeat “War Conspiracy” Claims

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, has faced criticism from international partners of Georgia after accusing MEPs and Ukraine of attempting to drag Georgia into the war.

Garibashvili claimed that during recent protests in Georgia, several MEPs and Ukrainian officials made statements implying a wish to involve Georgia in the war and make it fight alongside Ukraine. He urged the Georgian people to be vigilant and cautious to prevent any provocations.

Adam Kinzinger, a US politician and former Congressman, strongly refuted Garibashvili’s claims, stating that they were “absolute lies”. Kinzinger also implied that Garibashvili’s statement was an attempt to curry favor with Russia.

This is an absolute lie, and the Prime Minister knows it. Why would we want Georgia to expand the war? We wouldn’t and they know it.



Why does Georgia Dream insist on siding with loser, terrorist state #Russia?



I know the Georgian people. Seems the prime minister doesn’t. https://t.co/lys5uoCrfe — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 13, 2023

MEP Viola von Cramon also questioned Garibashvili’s statement, particularly the claim that 100 MEPs were involved in a corruption scandal. She asked for the source of this number and noted that most of the MEPs accused of corruption were from Georgian Dream’s sister party.

Yes, interesting enough most of the MEPs are from the @TheProgressives (Socialists)@GeorgianDream41 |s sister party.



But where has @GharibashviliGe found the number (100)? This is new to me. He knows more than we 🙃. Would be curious to see the source, please. — Viola von Cramon 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@ViolavonCramon) March 12, 2023

Toomas Hendrik Ilves, a former President of Estonia, also condemned Garibashvili’s statement, stating that if Garibashvili truly believed that Europe was dictating to Georgia, then perhaps Europe was not the place for him. Ilves emphasized that Europe did not need those who acted in such a way towards it.

If you really think so, maybe Europe isn't the place for you. Certainly it has no place for statements such as this. And will do absolutely fine without those who act this way toward Europe. https://t.co/8azoHXVP3U — toomas ilves aka "I'm not only on this site" 🙄 (@IlvesToomas) March 12, 2023

Ukraine’s MFA spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, stated that over the past few days, the Prime Minister and the leadership of Georgia’s Parliament have made a number of unfriendly statements in relation to Ukraine. He went on to add that the Georgian authorities were “almost expertly repeating theses of Russian propaganda,” and that they had accused Ukraine of “preparing a coup in Georgia, dragging it into a war with Russia, sending forces to ignite a civil war.” Nikolenko was quick to reject these accusations, stating that they had “nothing to do with reality.”

The Ukraine’s “Servant of the People” faction’s chairman, Davit Arakhamia, took to social media platform “Telegram” to assert that safeguarding democracy in Georgia, is the primary responsibility of the global community, given that the Georgian government is believed to be infiltrated by Russian agents. According to him, the Georgian people, understand this, but the Prime Minister pretends not to. No one in Ukraine, he claims, wants to involve Georgia in the war.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)