Sullivan Warns Zurabishvili against Aiding Russia to Evade Sanctions

11/03/2023 - 10:18
The White House released an official readout of the March 10 meeting between National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan with President Salome Zourabichvili of Georgia.

While endorsing “shared interest” in Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, Sullivan “underscored the need for Georgia to avoid becoming an avenue for evasion or backfill.”

The key White House advisor also noted Zurabishvili’s “advocacy for a unified and inclusive approach” to fulfilling EU conditions for candidacy. He noted “shared concern” about the draft legislation “to register and stigmatize civil society organizations for receiving external funding,” while welcoming the government’s decision to withdraw the two draft laws.

11/03/2023 - 10:18
