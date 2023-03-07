News

US Embassy Raises Alarm over ‘Kremlin-Inspired’ Bills

07/03/2023 - 19:56
The US Embassy in Georgia has released a statement condemning the recent actions of the Georgian Parliament, stating that it is a “dark day” for the country’s democracy. The Embassy further asserts that the the advancement by the Parliament of these “Kremlin-inspired” laws is at odds with the Georgian people’s desire for European integration and democratic development.

The Embassy warns that the adoption of these laws could potentially damage Georgia’s relationships with its strategic partners, and undermine the important work being carried out by Georgian organizations aimed at improving the lives of their fellow citizens.

“The process and the draft laws raise real questions about the ruling party’s commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration” statement reads.

