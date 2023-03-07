US Assistant Secretary of State Voices Concern Over Georgia’s Draft Law on Agents

US Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Todd Robinson has voiced concern over a Russian-inspired law on “foreign agents” endorsed by the ruling majority, stating that the legislation is not in line with the country’s interests to work toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

While speaking to journalists at the opening of the “Women in Policing” international conference at Tbilisi’s Radisson Hotel, Robinson said: “Obviously, this is a law based on Russia’s interests, not Georgia’s interests to work more closely towards Euro-Atlantic integration. This law does not do that. We do not think it is the right thing for Georgia, more importantly, Georgians do not think it is the right thing for them.”

Despite the concerns raised, Robinson assured that the US will continue to work with the Government of Georgia to ensure collaboration on the shared priority of Euro-Atlantic integration.

