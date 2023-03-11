Moscow on the Risk of Provocations Against Sukhumi and Tskhinvali Against the Background of Events in Tbilisi

In connection with the protests in Tbilisi against the bill on transparency of foreign influence, as a result of which the ruling Georgian Dream was forced to give up the adoption of the draft law, the Russian President’s Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that these events are not related to Russia, but caused concern in Moscow because of the risks in relation to Russia-occupied Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region.

“There are certainly risks of provocations. You and I know that the situation served as a trigger for these people’s unrest, this situation has nothing to do with the Russian Federation,” the Interfax news agency quoted Peskov.

At the same time, he sees someone’s “hand” in the events taking place in the Georgian capital. “We can see whose hand it is, it is not “invisible hand”. We see from where the President of Georgia is addressing his people. She is not addressing Georgians from Georgia, but from America, someone’s “visible hand” is trying to add anti-Russian element,” noted Peskov.

“This is fraught with provocations, and we are watching this very carefully and with great concern,” he added.” This is fraught with provocations, and we are watching this very carefully and with great concern,” he added.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said the protests in Tbilisi are “of course orchestrated from the outside”, follows the same line.

“It is very similar to Kiev’s Maidan. There is no doubt that the law on the registration of those non-governmental organizations that receive foreign funding of mere 20% of their budget was just a pretext to start, in general, an attempt to change the government by force,” Lavrov said in the programme “Big Game” on Russia’s First Channel.

Meanwhile, on March 9 the de-facto “Minister of Foreign Affairs” of the occupied Tskhinvali region Aleksey Dzhioev had a telephone conversation with his “colleague” from Sukhumi Inal Ardzinba where they spoke about the situation in Tbilisi and “expressed concern about possible increase of tension and destabilization of the situation, which may have undesirable consequences in the South Caucasus”. Against this background, Dzhioev and Ardzinba stressed the role of Moscow “as the guarantor of peace and security in the region”.

