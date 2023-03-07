PM Speaks of Occupation, Ukraine War, European Integration in Berlin

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili spoke about his country’s tourism potential, Russia’s occupation of Georgian territories, the war in Ukraine and European integration at the ITB Berlin 2023 tourism trade fair on March 6. This year, Georgia was the host country at the fair.

Occupation and War in Ukraine

PM Garibashvili spoke at length about Georgia’s potential as a tourist destination, briefly noting that “irrespective of the fact that 20% of our country is still occupied by Russia today… Georgia is one of the safest countries in the world, which is very important for any visitor.”

He also noted that despite the “devastating” and “unjustifiable” war in Ukraine and other challenges, Georgia has one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

European Integration

Speaking about the country’s European integration, PM Garibashvili stressed that “Georgia strives to become a member of the European family backed by its rich and unique history and culture.” In this context, he noted that Georgian government and people of Georgia are doing their best “to achieve the goal of becoming a fully-fledged member of the European Union.”

“Today, when the European perspective of Georgia has been recognized by the Council of the European Union, we are even closer to our civilizational choice than ever before,” Garibashvili said, adding that “current efforts of every Georgian are directed towards the day when Georgia will eventually secure its place on the map of Europe, which we deserve with our history and culture, our past and modernity; the day when we will proudly say together with you that we are hosts in Europe.”

