Public Outcry over the Proposed “Foreign Agents” Law

06/03/2023 - 16:44
Georgian professionals, opinion-makers, civil society organizations, and professional associations reacted to the proposed law on “foreign agents” and discussed the unfavorable consequences that will result from its adoption.

Additionally, community organizations in Kvemo Kartli and residents of Achara have urged the majority MPs not to support the draft law.

