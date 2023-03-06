News
Public Outcry over the Proposed “Foreign Agents” Law
Georgian professionals, opinion-makers, civil society organizations, and professional associations reacted to the proposed law on “foreign agents” and discussed the unfavorable consequences that will result from its adoption.
Opinion leaders
- Academician Rismag Gordeziani
- Film director Lana Gogoberidze
- Linguist and academician Mzeqala Shanidze
- Georgian professional football manager Shota Arveladze
- Georgian writer and poet Besik Kharanauli
- Novelist, playwright, and theater director Nino Kharatishvili
- Poet Rati Amaglobeli
- Theoretical physicist Gia Dvali
- Operatic bass and civil activist Paata Burchuladze
- Writer Dato Turashvili
- General director of the National Parliamentary Library of Georgia and poet Giorgi Kekelidze
- Visual artist Levan Songulashvili
- Musician Nika Machaidze
- Civil education teacher Lado Apkhazava
- Writer, film director, and screenwriter Aleko Shugladze
- Singer Giorgi Ushikishvili
- Fiction writer Archil Kikodze
- Novelist and playwriter Lasha Bugadze
- Historian, and archaeologist Iulon Gagoshidze
- Blogger, activist Lamara Abzhandadze
- Pediatrician, and allergist Bidzina Kulumbegovi
- Georgian-born Serbian wrestler Zurab Datunashvili
- Former First Spouse of Georgia Maka Chichua
- Singer Nino Katamadze
- Visual artist Rusudan Petviashvili
- Historian Lasha Baqradze
- Former Minister of Environmental Protection and former Ambassador of Georgia to Germany Elguja Khokrishvili
- Rector of Tbilisi State Conservatory Nana Sharikadze
- Musician Tamada
- Comedian, TV presenter Giorgi Janelidze
- Philologist Levan Berdzenishvili
- Former judge of the Constitutional Court Maia Kopaleishvili
- Writer, TV presenter Dato Gorgiladze
Organizations
- Association of Communication Agencies of Georgia
- Georgian Publishers and Booksellers Association
- Evangelical-Baptist Church of Georgia
- Councils of Religions and of National Minorities at the Public Defender’s Office
- National Teacher Award
- Georgian Farmers’ Association
- Young European Ambassadors of Georgia
- Heritage Platform
- ICON•S Georgia
- Writer’s House
- Georgian Trade Union Confederation
- Georgian National Platforms
- Knowledge Cafe
- Women’s Information Сenter
- Business Associations (AMCHAM, EBA, Europe-Georgia Business Council, German Business Association)
- Georgian Bar Association
- Civic Education Lecturers Association and Teachers’ Forum
- Social Workers’ Union
- Club Khidi
- FC Gagra
- FC Dinamo Tbilisi
- FC Zestaponi
- Women for Tomorrow
Joint Letters
- Representatives of the Theater Field
- Youth Representatives at the United Nations
- Former Officials from the Georgian Dream
- Professors and Researchers from 26 Universities
- Over 60 online media outlets
- 300 CSOs and media
- Erasmus Students and Graduates
- Students of TSU
- Organizations working on women’s rights and gender equality
- CSOs from Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region
Additionally, community organizations in Kvemo Kartli and residents of Achara have urged the majority MPs not to support the draft law.
This list is being constantly updated.
