President: The activities of those who oppose the constitutional Euro-Atlantic path should be banned

“The activities of all those political parties that contradict the principles of the Constitution and the [Euro-Atlantic] path chosen by our country and its people should be declared unconstitutional and banned,” Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said on 2 March in response to majority MP Mikheil Kavelashvili, who said today during the joint committees’ discussion of the Russian-style draft law on “foreign agents”, supported by the majority, that “the European Union is not our goal in itself”.

“Full integration into the European Union and the North Atlantic Organisation is the goal declared by the Constitution of Georgia,” the president wrote on Facebook, adding that “it is alarming that a member of parliament makes statements against the Constitution”.

“The supreme law of the country obliges the constitutional bodies to take all measures to ensure Georgia’s full integration into the European Union,” Salome Zurabishvili stressed.

