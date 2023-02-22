Euronest Parliamentary Assembly adopts a resolution on “Support for the accession of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union”

In a resolution adopted on 21 February, the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly calls on the European Commission and EU member states to grant Georgia the status of candidate country and to open accession negotiations with Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia.

The resolution recognizes the commitment of the people of these countries to their European future and their contribution to stability and security in the region. It calls on all parties to “respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, deter Russian aggression and protect European security”.

It also welcomes the progress in reforms achieved so far and calls on the three states to continue implementing reforms, emphasizing areas such as the independence of the judiciary, the fight against corruption, good governance, the rule of law and parliamentary oversight.

The Assembly underlines the importance of full implementation of the key priorities identified by the Commission in its opinions on the three countries.

The Assembly calls on the European Commission to ensure an orderly transition of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia from the status of EU Association Neighbours to EU accession status and invites the European Commission to prepare tailor-made roadmaps laying solid foundations for the gradual accession of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to the EU internal market, based on the enhanced implementation of the Association Agreements and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) with the new accession countries.

The Assembly adopted two other resolutions: “Resolution on the strategic importance of starting EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova”, which calls on Ukraine, Moldova, the Commission and the Council to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova in 2023, and “Resolution on the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine”, which deals with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly was held in Chisinau on 19-21 February, bringing together members of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Ukraine with members of the European Parliament.

From the Georgian Parliament, the head of the delegation, Maka Bochorishvili, and MPs Mikheil Sarjveladze, Maya Bitadze, Levan Karumidze, Giorgi Khelashvili and Giorgi Vashadze took part in the work of the Assembly.

The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly is a parliamentary forum to promote political association and further economic integration between the European Union and the EU’s Eastern European partners. The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly consists of a delegation from the European Parliament and delegations from the EU’s Eastern European Partners – countries that participate in the Eastern Partnership initiative: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. The European Parliament has 60 delegates, and the Eastern European Partners have 10 each

