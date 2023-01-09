Scoop: Georgia “Strongest” on Technical Alignment in Upcoming EC Association Trio Report

Georgia is ahead of both Moldova and Ukraine when it comes to the technical criteria of approximation with the EU. This is according to the report by Rikard Jozwiak, RFE/RL Europe Editor, who has seen the draft EC paper, to be published later in January.

The report will assess the alignment of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia with the EU legislation in 32 policy fields, or chapters, as they are called in EU jargon. The alignment with a candidate state on these “chapters” represents the substance of the EU membership negotiations.

Referring to the assessment which is yet to be made public, Jozwiak said “Georgia appears to have the strongest report, reflecting years of pro-EU and relatively reform-minded governments.” He says Georgia’s preparation is rated as “moderate” – the median assessment on the scale – in “quite a few chapters,” including economics and finance. Georgia is reportedly “lagging” in areas including justice, intellectual property, and agriculture.

In comparison, although Ukraine receives the highest scores in foreign relations and security and defense policy, it only receives “a certain level of preparation” – the second lowest grade – in most policy chapters. “For Moldova, the report is even tougher,” Jozwiak explained.

The assessment reports delivered past June by the EC on the trio repeated the political criteria for EU membership. Last year, Georgia was given the “European perspective” – a greenlight to potential membership – alongside the recommendations to fulfill before its candidate status could be finalized. Moldova and Ukraine became EU candidates.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)