Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze is attending a meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defense in Brussels from 12-13 October, where he has already participated in a meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Admiral Rob Bauer, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group

Minister Burchuladze attended a meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group — created after Russia invaded Ukraine to assess its needs, and the security challenges facing the U.S. and its allies — in Brussels on 12 October. This is the third time that he has done so.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin addressed the group in a speech that emphasized, “This contact group stands united and determined. We will continue to boost Ukraine’s defensive capabilities — for today’s urgent needs and for the long haul.”

After the meeting, Minister Burchuladze remarked that in addition to him attending NATO Ministerial meetings and that of the Ukrainian Contact group, “the topic of Georgia is still relevant.”

“We are on the list of speakers who talk about the challenges that not only our region faces today, but Europe and the whole world,” he said.

Meeting with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

The Defense Ministry reported that while meeting with Admiral Bauer on 13 October, Defense Minister Burchuladze discussed the current security environment in the region as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the challenges facing Georgia.

Minister Burchuladze highlighted the decisions made at the NATO Madrid Summit regarding Georgia, which will help the country increase its defense capabilities and bring it closer in alignment with NATO standards.

The Defense Chief also thanked Admiral Bauer for his “firm support” for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its integration into NATO.

The Georgian Defense Minister is expected to meet with David Cutler, the NATO Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security as well.

Note: This article was updated on 13 October at 11:45 to reflect Minister Burchuladze’s meeting with Admiral Bauer.

