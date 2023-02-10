News

President Zurabishvili Slams Georgian Dream for ‘Defeatism’ Toward Russia   

10/02/2023 - 11:26
31 1 minute read

On February 9, President Zurabishvili accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of “defeatism” toward Russia, saying that “our defeatism is in unison only with Russian narratives and echoes only Russian propaganda.”

“I cannot explain, understand, or share this,” the President noted.

She also said that “the certain caution that was expressed by the government of a country that has occupied territories is understandable for everyone.” However, “caution has never excluded either dignity or solidarity, especially for us and our country.”

President Zurabishvili was apparently referring to the statement of Irakli Kobakhidze, the chairman of the ruling party, who said in an interview with Channel One on February 8 that Russia has an advantage in the war with Ukraine, which, according to him, is confirmed by the facts as well as by the Ukrainian government, U.S. and European representatives.

Also read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
10/02/2023 - 11:26
31 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

PM Appoints Head of Anti-Corruption Bureau

10/02/2023 - 14:45

Georgian Minister of Defence Meets his US Counterpart in Washington, DC

10/02/2023 - 13:09

The Daily Beat: 9 February

10/02/2023 - 07:00

Croatian Foreign Minister Visits Georgia

09/02/2023 - 17:41
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button