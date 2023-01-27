Georgian-Polish Defense Venture Tests New Drones

Today, combat and intelligence unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), manufactured by a Georgian-Polish enterprise Delta-WB LLC, completed the test flight, the Government Administration reported.

The demonstration flight of the WARMATE loitering munition and FLYEYE intelligence UAVs was held at the shooting ground of the Krtsanisi Support Center. The Prime Minister as well as Defense and Interior Ministers of Georgia also attended the event.

Delta-WB LLC, the manufacturer, was established by WB Electronics SA, a private defense industry group in Poland, and Delta International LLC, a Georgian state-run arms manufacturer. The Georgian-Polish enterprise “will be able to manufacture hundreds of drones a year. At this stage, the company ensures procedures for streamlining the assembly line for Warmate and FLYEYE UAVs,” the government stated.

“To develop the military industry, an agreement has been signed between Delta-WB and the Defense Ministry of Georgia which envisages opening the first UAV training center in the region. The center’s professional instructors will retrain the relevant defense personnel,” the administration added.

In May 2022 the Polish WB Group reported that it had signed the contract regarding the production of unmanned systems in Georgia. According to the WB group itself, it “is the largest Polish producer of unmanned aerial systems used by the Polish Armed Forces.” Both Warmate and FLYEYE systems are reportedly being used in combat by Ukraine’s armed forces.

