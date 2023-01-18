News

President Zurabishvili ‘Deeply Saddened’ by Helicopter Accident in Brovary

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that she is “deeply saddened” by the tragic helicopter accident in the northern Ukrainian city of Brovary on January 18, which left Ukraine’s interior minister and other senior ministry officials dead.  

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the people of Ukraine and President Zelenskyy,” she tweeted, adding that “Georgia grieves with you.”  

Ukraine’s National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko wrote on his Facebook page today that a total of 16 dead are now known, including two children. 22 victims, including 10 children are in the hospital, he added.

