President Condemns Russia’s “Atrocious” Attack on a Dnipro Residential Building

Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili “strongly” condemned Russia’s “atrocious” missile attack on a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on January 14 and underlined that this is “an unacceptable show of violence against peaceful civilians, breaching all norms of international law.”

“We stand with those who lost loved ones in Dnipro and across Ukraine,” the President of Georgia added.

I strongly condemn the atrocious attack on a residential building in #Dnipro, Ukraine. An unacceptable show of violence against peaceful civilians, breaching all norms of international law.



🇬🇪 We stand with those who lost loved ones in Dnipro and across 🇺🇦#SlavaUkraini — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) January 15, 2023

According to Reuters, a Russian missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine, on January 14, killed at least 30 people and left dozens missing.

