President Zurabishvili Condemns Russia’s ‘Constant Attacks’ on Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

On 25 November, President Salome Zurabishvili addressed Russia’s “constant attacks” targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and emphasized that they are “causing a devastating humanitarian crisis for millions of Ukrainians.”

“These are unacceptable war crimes targeting civilian populations,” she underscored. “Georgia continues to stand with the strong and resilient Ukrainian people.’

President Zurabishvili’s tweet comes as Russia has chosen to respond to its significant losses on the battlefield in Ukraine by ramping up air strikes on cities across the country – chief among them Kyiv – in an effort to cripple Ukraine’s energy grid.

Ukraine has, as a result, struggled to maintain heat, power, and in some cases, water supplies to its citizens. Reuters reported yesterday that residents in Kyiv have been “warned” to prepare for continued attacks and to stock up on essential resources like food, water, and warm clothing.

