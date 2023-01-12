Gov’t to Provide Aid to Ukrainian Children with UNICEF’s Support

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced on January 12 that the Government of Georgia, with the support of UNICEF, will provide one-time financial aid to vulnerable Ukrainian families with children.

UNICEF reported that families that arrived in Georgia after 1 February 2022 will receive GEL 470 per child.

To receive financial aid the parent/legal representative of the Ukrainian children should apply to the Social Service Agency’s territorial and regional offices by 1 March 2023 and provide with his/her own passport and child’s passport/birth certificate.

Below is the link to territorial and regional offices of the Social Service Agency: https://uni.cf/3IMSA0h

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)