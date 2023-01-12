News
Gov’t to Provide Aid to Ukrainian Children with UNICEF’s Support
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced on January 12 that the Government of Georgia, with the support of UNICEF, will provide one-time financial aid to vulnerable Ukrainian families with children.
UNICEF reported that families that arrived in Georgia after 1 February 2022 will receive GEL 470 per child.
To receive financial aid the parent/legal representative of the Ukrainian children should apply to the Social Service Agency’s territorial and regional offices by 1 March 2023 and provide with his/her own passport and child’s passport/birth certificate.
- Below is the link to territorial and regional offices of the Social Service Agency: https://uni.cf/3IMSA0h
Also Read:
- 20/08/2022 – Ukrainians Now Able to Enroll in Georgian Universities Without National Exams
- 20/05/2022 – After Tbilisi, Ukrainian School Opens in Batumi
- 26/03/2022 – Georgia Pledges Instruction in Ukrainian for Refugee Schoolkids
- 21/03/2022 – Georgia Eases Enrollment Rules for Ukrainian Pupils
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)