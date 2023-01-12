News

Gov’t to Provide Aid to Ukrainian Children with UNICEF’s Support

12/01/2023 - 18:48
0 1 minute read

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced on January 12 that the Government of Georgia, with the support of UNICEF, will provide one-time financial aid to vulnerable Ukrainian families with children.

UNICEF reported that families that arrived in Georgia after 1 February 2022 will receive GEL 470 per child.  

To receive financial aid the parent/legal representative of the Ukrainian children should apply to the Social Service Agency’s territorial and regional offices by 1 March 2023 and provide with his/her own passport and child’s passport/birth certificate.  

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
12/01/2023 - 18:48
0 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Three Patients Transferred from Occupied Tskhinvali to Tbilisi Hospital

11/01/2023 - 16:58

Court Finds Four Guilty of 2014 Honor Crime

10/01/2023 - 15:24

Saakashvili’s Case Hearing to Continue Jan. 11

09/01/2023 - 19:23

Scoop: Georgia “Strongest” on Technical Alignment in Upcoming EC Association Trio Report

09/01/2023 - 18:26
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button