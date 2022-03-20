Georgia Eases Enrollment Rules for Ukrainian Pupils

Georgia offers simplified school enrollment procedures to Ukrainian pupils, affected by Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Early on March 19, Georgia’s Ministry of Education and Science said 38 Ukrainian schoolchildren had already enrolled in schools in Tbilisi, the capital and other regions.

Parents of a total of 72 Ukrainian pupils have expressed wishes for their kids to continue studies in Georgian schools, it added.

Ukrainian schoolchildren are allowed to study in both Georgian state-owned and private schools. They are eligible to study in Georgian, as well as in other offered languages of their preference.

The Georgian Education Ministry also reported that its Office of Resource Officers is offering free psycho-social services to Ukrainian children.

General regulations for a foreign citizen wishing to continue education in a Georgian school are rather lengthier, as they are asked to apply to the Georgian National Center for Educational Quality Enhancement and submit various documents to have education received in their country recognized in Georgia. Ukrainian schoolchildren will be exempt from these regulations.

