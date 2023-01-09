Saakashvili’s Case Hearing to Continue Jan. 11

On January 11, the court will hold another hearing to decide whether to defer or suspend Mikheil Saakashvili’s sentence due to his ailing health.

According to testimony given in court today by an American neurologist Shaheen E. Lakhan, Saakashvili is “seriously ill” and suffers numerous “dysfunctions.” Dr. Lakhan claims that Saakashvili’s convulsions and “unidentified, rapidly progressing dementia” are among his most serious diagnoses.

Saakashvili, according to Dr. Lakhan, has a number of chronic ailments that endanger his life. He highlighted that if Saakashvili is not given the right care, convulsions in particular could cause him to pass away.

Mikheil Saakashvili, according to the American neurologist, also suffered from polypharmacy or the prescription of numerous needless medications. Dr. Lakhan thinks Mikheil Saakashvili will not be able to recover under the current circumstances.

