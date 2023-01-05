SaveMisha – Rallies in Support of Imprisoned President Saakashvili Held in Georgia, Abroad

On January 4, protests called #SaveMisha were held in major cities across Georgia and around the world, calling for the transfer of Georgia’s imprisoned ex-president, Mikheil Saakashvili, abroad for treatment.

Mikheil Saakashvili’s family, party members, supporters and civil activists from across Georgia gathered in Tbilisi, Zugdidi, Kutaisi, and Batumi at 18 p.m. yesterday.

Rallies in support of Mikheil Saakashvili were held in two locations in Tbilisi: in Rike, near the Bridge of Peace, and at the Government Administration. After a while, protesters marched from the Government Administration towards the business center of Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, and there once again demanded Saakashvili’s transfer abroad for treatment.

The chairperson of the opposition United National Movement party [Mikheil Saakashvili’s party] spoke at the Zugdidi rally, saying, “we are all making a decision, be it through our actions or inaction, between the Soviet past and the European future…we are making a choice between death and life.”

Yesterday, at 14:00, a protest rally with the same demand was held near Bidzina Ivanishvili’s residence in Chorvila village as well. The action then moved on to Shekvetili.

Parallel to Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili’s solidarity rallies were held in the United States of America, Germany, Austria, Ukraine, Moldova, Belgium, Poland, Greece, Israel, and other countries. Protesters gathered near the buildings of Georgia’s diplomatic representations, demanding that the former president be transferred abroad for treatment.

Mark Feigin, a Russian opposition blogger, and Oleksii Arestovych, Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, had called for a solidarity action for Mikheil Saakashvili at the end of December 2022.

