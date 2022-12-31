The Daily Beat: 30 December

Minister of Economy, Levan Davitashvili downplayed Russia’s impact on the Georgian economy in 2022. He said only 60 out of 200 thousand Russian citizens who entered Georgia, stayed on. He also said Georgia did not sidestep any sanctions and said the Russian capital is involved only in 1% of registered businesses across the country.

Don’t miss a beat! Subscribing I accept the privacy rules of this site

National Statistics Office registered 9.3% GDP growth in November 2022 while January-November GDP growth stood at 10%. Construction, finances, insurance, and hospitality are driving the growth.

MPs will no longer be able to visit imprisoned Mikheil Saakashvili without special permits, the Speaker Shalva Papuashvili decided. The deputies lost their privileges due to penitentiary security. Speaker said he issued 288 permits since October 2021 and said it went beyond the intended legal purpose of familiarizing with the conditions of imprisonment. The United National Movement said the decision is “repressive”.

The Court postponed the hearing on the possible deferral or suspension of Mikheil Saakashvili’s sentence till January 9. This is despite the doctor’s testimony two days ago that he has been poisoned and his condition requires urgent treatment.

Comings and Goings

Vakhtang Tsintsadze, a long-time employee of the Ministry of Economy became the new Deputy Minister. His predecessor Romeo Mikautadze was promoted to the First Deputy Minister.

The Daily Beat will return on January 3, 2023. We wish you a very happy New Year!