New Deputy Economy Minister Appointed

Vakhtang Tsintsadze, former Head of the Economic Analysis and Reforms Department at the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, has been appointed as the new Deputy Minister.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Vakhtang Tsintsadze has been working in various positions in the ministry since 2009. He replaced Romeo Mikautadze, who was promoted to the position of the First Deputy Minister.

