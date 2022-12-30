News

New Deputy Economy Minister Appointed

30/12/2022 - 18:19
33 Less than a minute

Vakhtang Tsintsadze, former Head of the Economic Analysis and Reforms Department at the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, has been appointed as the new Deputy Minister.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Vakhtang Tsintsadze has been working in various positions in the ministry since 2009. He replaced Romeo Mikautadze, who was promoted to the position of the First Deputy Minister.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
30/12/2022 - 18:19
33 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Parliament Speaker Suspends MP Right to Visit Saakashvili without Special Permit

30/12/2022 - 15:51

Georgia’s GDP Up 9.3% in November 2022

30/12/2022 - 12:39

The Daily Beat: 29 December  

30/12/2022 - 07:00

Anti-Western ‘People Power’ Propose “Foreign Agent” Laws Targeting CSOs, Media

29/12/2022 - 16:46
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2022
Back to top button