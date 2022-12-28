Appeals Court Rules Dismissal of Zugdidi Youth Palace Employee Illegal

The Kutaisi Court of Appeals ruled illegal the decision made last December to dismiss Tamar Kometiani, an employee of the Zugdidi Municipality Youth Palace. The news was reported on December 28 by the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), a local watchdog, which represented Kometiani in court. that

ISFED also noted that the Court of Appeals has partially overturned the decision of the Zugdidi District Court and, instead of reinstatement, ordered the Youth Palace to pay a GEL 10,000 compensation to Kometiani.

The organization also stated that a wave of “politically motivated dismissals” from various services subordinated to the Municipality happened before and after the local elections. Kometiani, who had served as the head of the Department for Material and Technical Issues since 2020, was among the dismissed employees.

ISFED clarified that the contracts of all 80 employees of the Youth Palace were extended, while that of Kometiani was suspended apparently linked to her “political views and activities.” “The director of the Youth Palace brought disciplinary charges against Kometiani for sharing the post on Facebook supporting one of the opposition parties and later dismissed her,” ISFED noted.

