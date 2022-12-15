Azerbaijani Prime Minister Visits Tbilisi

Ali Asadov, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, visited Tbilisi where he met with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to hold the 9th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. Per the Georgian government’s information, the two sides discussed regional stability, economic cooperation, and energy security, as well as the strengthening of the bilateral strategic partnership.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Garibashvili welcomed his counterpart and emphasized the “close economic cooperation, strategic partnership, and most importantly, friendship between our countries.”

In that context, PM Garibashvili recalled President Ilham Aliyev’s “very important” visit to Georgia in October 2022 in which the two discussed ongoing strategic projects and plans for the future.

The Georgian PM also noted, “with satisfaction that the sessions of the joint commission have become more active recently.”

Per the Georgian government, on his part, PM Asadov said that Azerbaijan “attaches great importance to this visit” and expressed the belief that it will “contribute to the further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.”

The Azerbaijani PM also noted that the session is a “good opportunity” to discuss bilateral relations and the “important mega-projects which are jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia.”

