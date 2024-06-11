Georgian Defense Minister Visits Azerbaijan

On June 10, Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani visited Azerbaijan and met with his counterpart, Col. Gen. Zakir Hasanov. According to the Georgian Ministry of Defense, their discussions focused on regional security issues, Georgia’s proposed peaceful neighborhood initiative, and the “intensive” bilateral cooperation between their respective defense ministries.

They also addressed the trilateral cooperation format involving Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia. Defense Minister Chikovani emphasized the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan during the meeting, and according to the official Georgian press release, enhanced defense cooperation was also discussed.

Before the official meetings, the Georgian Defense Minister, accompanied by his delegation, laid a wreath at the graves of Azerbaijan’s national leader, Heydar Aliyev, and his wife, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, in the Alley of Honor in Baku. Irakli Chikovani also placed flowers at the heroes’ memorial complex and paid tribute to the “Eternal Flame” memorial.

Azrebaijan’s Defense Minister noted that “relations established on the basis of strategic partnership with Georgia are developing and rising,” adding that 21 joint military events are planned in 2024, Azerbaijani MoD reported. Minister Hasanov invited the Georgian counterpart to the 5th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX to be held in Baku in September this year.

“The sides expressed confidence that defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia will contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the region,” the Azerbaijani MoD said.

