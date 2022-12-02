Geostat Report on General Education Institutions

On December 1, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) released a report “Indicators of Secondary General Education Schools” for 2022-2023, according to which, at the beginning of the current academic year, there were 2,302 schools in the country, including 2,086 public and 216 private schools.

The number of schools decreased by 6 units compared to the previous academic year. By regions, most schools (17.1%) are located in the Imereti region.

Number of pupils

The report notes that at the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year, 633.3 thousand pupils studied in general education institutions – a 1.4% increase compared to the previous academic year. 89.9% of pupils studied in public schools and 10.1% – in private schools. Of the total number of pupils, 48.1% are girls and 51.9% are boys.

Among the regions, most of the pupils (35.4%) study in Tbilisi.

172,217 pupils study information and communication technology (compulsory subjects in 1st, 5th, and 6th grades) during the 2022-2023 academic year which is a 2.3% decline compared to the previous academic year.

Number of schoolteachers

According to Geostat, at the beginning of the 2022/2023 academic year, 62,296 teachers were employed in general education institutions which is a 1.1% decline compared to the previous year.

Most teachers (87.4%) are women, while men constitute 12.6%.

2021/2022 academic year

In 2022, 45,423 pupils graduated from secondary school which is a 17.3% increase compared to the previous academic year. 60,235 pupils received primary education which is 26.5% higher compared to the previous year and 45,008 pupils – basic education (a 0.4% decline).

The report notes that during the 2021-2022 school year, 8,846 pupils abandoned their studies which is a 25.5% increase compared to the previous year. Among those pupils who abandoned their studies, girls constitute 42.6% and boys – 57.4%.

