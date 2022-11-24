Georgian Citizen Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on 24 November that the Russian occupation forces illegally detained a Georgian citizen in the area surrounding occupied Artsevi Village, which is beyond the occupation line with Tskhinvali region/S. Ossetia.

Per the SSG, the hotline mechanism was activated and the European Union’s Monitoring Mission was notified, while the Co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) were also informed.

The SSG emphasized that “active efforts” are being undertaken to release all Georgian citizens detained by the occupation forces.

“The occupying force bears full responsibility for the illegal detention of Georgia citizens,” they stressed.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)