Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 33.5% in January-October

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover of goods amounted to USD 15.2 billion between January-October 2022 – a 33.5% increase as compared to the same period last year, according to the preliminary estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 21.

Exports grew by 34% to USD 4.5 billion, while imports increased by 33.3% to USD 10.7 billion. The trade deficit between January-October was USD 6.1 billion, amounting to 40.3% of the trade turnover.

Turkey topped the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 2.3 billion, followed by Russia – USD 1.9 billion, China – USD 1.5 billion, Azerbaijan – USD 1.1 billion, and the United States – USD 984 million.

China was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 607.5 million, followed by Azerbaijan – USD 541.7 million, Russia – USD 530.3 million, Armenia – USD 421.5 million, and Turkey – USD 379.2 million.

Turkey, Russia, China, the United States, and Azerbaijan were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 1.9 billion, USD 1.4 billion, USD 920.9 million, USD 725.3 million, and USD 515.7 million.

Copper ores and concentrates led the list of export commodities in January-October 2022 with USD 842.1 million. It was followed by cars – USD 661.3 million; ferroalloys – USD 447.7 million; nitrogenous fertilizers – USD 221.7 million; wine – USD 200.8 million; spirits – USD 120.8 million; natural or artificial mineral waters – USD 92.2 million; medicines – USD 91.1 million; electricity – USD 84.3 million; hazelnuts and other nuts – USD 75.3 million; and other commodities – USD 1.7 billion.

Cars were first on the list of imports with USD 1.2 billion, followed by petroleum oils – USD 1.1 billion; copper ores and concentrates – USD 623.1 million; medicines – USD 329.1 million; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – USD 316.9 million; telephone sets – USD 227.3 million; automatic data processing machines – USD 145.5 million; cigars and cigarettes – USD 96.6 million; iron, non-alloy steel – USD 96.1 million; bulldozers, graders, excavators, tamping machines – USD 83.9 million; other commodities — USD 6.4 billion.

