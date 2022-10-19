Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 35.3% in January-September

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover of goods amounted to USD 13.6 billion between January-September 2022 – a 35.3% increase as compared to the same period last year, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on 19 October.

Exports grew by 37.4% to USD 4.1 billion, while imports increased by 34.4% to USD 9.5 billion. The trade deficit between January-September was USD 5.4 billion, amounting to 39.8% of the trade turnover.

Turkey topped the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 2.03 billion, followed by Russia – USD 1.7 billion, China – USD 1.4 billion, Azerbaijan – USD 959.6 million, and the United States – USD 895.03 million.

China was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 574.8 million, followed by Azerbaijan – USD 488.6 million, Russia – USD 473.2 million, Armenia – USD 366.1 million, and Turkey – USD 353.2 million.

Turkey, Russia, China, the United States, and Azerbaijan were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 1.7 billion, USD 1.2 billion, USD 829.3 million, USD 651.1 million, and USD 471 million, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates led the list of export commodities in January-September 2022 with USD 753.3 million. It was followed by cars – USD 590.5 million; ferroalloys – USD 431.6 million; nitrogenous fertilizers – USD 207.4 million; wine – USD 173.3 million; spirits – USD 105.7 million; electricity – 84.3 million; natural or artificial mineral waters – USD 79.7 million; medicines – USD 76.5 million; precious metal ores and concentrates – USD 67 million, and other commodities – USD 1.5 billion.

Cars were first on the list of imports with USD 1.1 billion, followed by petroleum oils – USD 1 billion; copper ores and concentrates – USD 568.1 million; medicines – USD 295.9 million; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – USD 292.1 million; telephone sets – USD 198.4 million; automatic data processing machines – USD 137.2 million; cigars and cigarettes – USD 87.2 million; iron, non-alloy steel – USD 84.5 million; bulldozers, graders, excavators, tamping machines – USD 74.4 million; other commodities — USD 5.7 billion.

