Tskhinvali Leader Appoints “foreign minister”

Kremlin-backed Tskhinvali leader Alan Gagloev appointed Akhsar Jioev as the “foreign minister” of the occupied region.

Tskhinvali-based RES reported on 15 August that Jioev was selected to replace Dmitry Medoev, who had served in the post since 2017.

Jioev’s previous posting was as the “minister counselor” at the occupied region’s “embassy” in Russia, where he also served as an “advisor for relations with state and public organizations” from 2009 to 2016. From 2001 to 2009 he headed the protocol department of the region’s “foreign ministry.”

