SSG: Georgian Citizen Detained in Occupied Abkhazia

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) stated on November 8 that the Russian occupying forces illegally detained a Georgian citizen in the Gali district of Abkhazia.

The SSG noted that according to the information spread through a hotline, a package of drugs was seized from the Georgian citizen who was returning from Gali to Zugdidi.

The SSG also stated that Tbilisi immediately activated the hotline and informed the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussion (GID) and international partners about “yet another grave incident” involving the occupying forces.

It also said that “active work is underway to release all Georgian citizens kept in custody in the occupied regions.” The SSG added that full responsibility for “illegal” detentions of Georgian citizens rests with the occupying force.

