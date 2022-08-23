Tskhinvali “foreign minister” meets Abkhaz “ambassador”

On 22 August, Akhsar Jioev, the recently appointed “foreign minister” of occupied Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia met with Alan Elbakiev, the Abkhaz “ambassador to the region.”

According to the Tskhinvali “foreign ministry’s press service“, the pair discussed areas of bilateral cooperation and confirmed their “mutual disposition” for further collaboration.

In that context, Jioev emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between occupied Tskhinvali and Abkhazia, including through “foreign affairs agencies, as well as further full implementation of previously reached agreements.”

Elbakiev also congratulated Jioev on behalf of Inal Ardzinba for his appointment and “conveyed the wishes for fruitful work” as he assumes the post.

