Tamaz Bestaev Appointed as Head of Administration of Tskhinvali Region

The Georgian Government’s press service has reported that Tamaz Bestaev was appointed as the Head of the Administration of Tskhinvali Region (SOA). Bestaev replaced Dimitri Sanakoev, who left the post recently.

According to the press service, Bestaev has headed the Health and Social Care Service of the Administration of Tskhinvali Region for the last 15 years.

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili today, Bestaev thanked the PM for placing trust in him and appointing him to the post. “We jointly perform the functions assigned to us [by the government],” he added.

