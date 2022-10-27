Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited Budapest, Hungary, and met with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament László Kövér on 26 October.

According to the Georgian government’s press service, the Hungarian PM hosted Prime Minister Garibashvili at a working dinner to discuss the development of bilateral relations and avenues for further cooperation.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with Speaker Kövér, the two sides discussed Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration. They also reviewed the ongoing situation in Georgia’s occupied regions and the existing security environment in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During the visit, PM Garibashvili also visited the Hungarian Heroes’ Memorial and decorated it with a wreath.

Besides the Georgian PM, Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Ilia Darchiashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Leri Barnabishvili, Head of the Regional Liaison Department at the Government Administration, and Revaz Javelidze, Head of the Government Administration.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)