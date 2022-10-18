President Salome Zurabishvili met with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița on 18 October as part of her visit to Chișinău, Moldova.

According to the President’s press service, the two sides discussed the challenges facing Georgia and Moldova, the current war in Ukraine, and its impact on socioeconomic issues.

In this context, President Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Gavrilița emphasized that the most important thing today is to show solidarity with and support Ukraine.

“Georgia stands by Ukraine and its people, at such a time the help of European partners and the implementation of joint projects which were on the agenda, is twice as important,” President Zurabishvili noted.

President Zurabishvili invited the Moldovan PM to the Tbilisi Women’s International Conference planned for 2023 in Tbilisi.

