President Salome Zurabishvili met Igor Grosu, the Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament, on 17 October as part of her visit to Moldova.

According to the President’s press service, the two sides discussed multilateral cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and international formats, among other issues.

President Zurabishvili emphasized the importance of both countries standing in solidarity and supporting one another’s paths to European integration.

The meeting also focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine, which the two sides highlighted represents “one of the most important challenges for Europe and the world.” In this context, the Georgian President noted that “today, the world saw a different reality and the true face of Russian aggression.”

The two also brought attention to the fact that the two nations are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations this year, with President Zurabishvili noting that Moldova was one of the first states to recognize Georgia’s independence and has “been unwaveringly supporting Georgia.”

On his part, Speaker Grosu tweeted after the meeting, “Moldova and Georgia face the same challenges in energy, cyber, and information security. [We] will work for more intensive cooperation in the commercial-economic field.”

Greeted the president of Georgia, @Zourabichvili_S. We discussed the complicated regional situation. #Moldova and #Georgia face the same challenges in energy, cyber and information security. Will work for more intensive cooperation in the commercial-economic field. pic.twitter.com/DT6tEUI7Al — Igor Grosu (@Igor_Grosu_md) October 17, 2022

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)