The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously adopted a resolution on 13 October that labeled the Russian regime a ‘terrorist one,’ condemned its recent escalations in Ukraine, and reiterated support for Ukraine.

The resolution, titled ‘Further escalation in the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine,’ was supported by 99 members, with 1 abstention, and no one voting against it.

The resolution’s text emphasized that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “continues to provoke immense suffering, destruction, and displacement to a level unseen in Europe since the Second World War.” “This aggression must be unequivocally condemned as a crime in itself, as a violation of international law, and as a major threat to international peace and security,” it said.

The resolution also mentioned Georgia and Moldova and called on Russia to withdraw its troops from their territories.

It further urged the OSCE to continue evaluating violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, the human rights situation in Russia, as well as Russia’s aggression against Georgia and Moldova.

Read the full text of the resolution here.