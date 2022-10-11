Shalva Papuashvili, the Speaker of Parliament, met with Irène Kälin, the President of the National Council of the Swiss Confederation, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland, on 10 October to discuss bilateral cooperation.

According to the Georgian Parliament’s press service, while reviewing existing cooperation, MP Papuashvili expressed his gratitude for Switzerland’s contribution to the democratic and socio-economic development of Georgia, as well as Switzerland’s intermediary role in Georgia-Russian relations. Notably, Switzerland represents Georgia’s interests in Russia and vice-versa.

The two sides also considered Georgia’s progress in fulfilling the European Commission’s 12 recommendations for EU candidate status.

Following their meeting, Speaker Papuashvili and President Kälin led a joint press conference, where the Speaker underscored that Georgia is “committed to maintaining the positive tendency and further enhancing the partnership between our countries.”

While highlighting that in 2022 Switzerland and Georgia marked 30 years of diplomatic relations, Speaker Papuashvili noted, “our cooperation is now enriched with the spheres like environmental protection, vocational education, people-to-people relations, etc.”

“We particularly value the contribution of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SCD) to the economic and public transformation of Georgia,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to the Parliament’s press release, President Kälin stated that Switzerland aspires to “intensify our engagement in Georgia-related issues,” while adding that Switzerland’s program for 2022-2025 “reveals the degree of importance of Georgia for our country.”

Regarding the current security environment in the world and the ongoing war in Ukraine, President Kälin emphasized that “in this problematic period, we need to focus on common values.” In that context, she reaffirmed Swiss support for Georgia’s internationally recognized borders as well.

As part of her visit to Georgia, President Kälin is expected to meet with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili. She will also meet with representatives of local civil society organizations, and visit the occupation line near Ergneti.

