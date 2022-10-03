Anri Okhanashvili, a ruling Georgian Dream party MP and Chairperson of the Legal Issues Committee, presented an action plan on 3 October for reforming the judiciary, which the judicial reforms working group developed within the scope of the European Commission’s 12 recommendations for attaining EU candidate status.

According to MP Okhanashvili, the document reflects the proposals submitted by different parties and was prepared by the working group with the “maximum involvement” of relevant groups, including the Public Defender’s Office.

The ruling party MP explained that the strategy developed by the group is based on the 200-page document produced by Georgian Dream for the institutional development of Georgian justice.

“It is precisely this document that is the basis of this strategy, and accordingly, based on this document, we identified where Georgian justice stands in terms of development [and] what challenges Georgian justice faces,” he emphasized.

According to MP Okhanashvili, the action plan for reforming the judiciary reflects such challenges as:

Ensuring the optimal number of judges and court officials to fulfill assigned tasks and duties within a reasonable time frame and while maintaining a high quality of work;

Reducing the flow and number of active cases in Court, for which it is necessary to develop and promote alternative means of dispute resolution, both in regards to arbitration and mediation;

Improving the quality of justifications that accompany Court decisions and further promoting the professional development of judges and Court officials;

Improving the mechanism for implementing judgments made in European Court of Human Rights deliberations;

Strengthening guarantees of social protection of judges, and working on the transparency of justice;

Further strengthening trust in the Court by increasing public awareness and communication with the public;

Improving mechanisms for preventing disinformation aimed at discrediting the Court;

Further strengthening the institution of Jury Court;

Expanding the practice of using electronic means in Court proceedings;

Improving the material-technical and technological infrastructure of the judicial system, the introduction of new services; a fully adapted environment for persons with disabilities, and the creation of an appropriate environment taking into account the best interests of the child.

MP Okhanashvili noted during his briefing that the goal of any future legislative changes in the judiciary should not be to obstruct justice and delay the right to a fair trial but to “further improve the judicial system and protect the Court from reputational damage.”

Therefore, according to the MP, proposals offered in different formats, especially from individual political parties, such as increasing the quorum required for High Council of Justice (HCoJ) decisions (the so-called double 2/3 rule) and changing the procedure for electing the Court Chairpersons “will not be provided for.”

Such proposals, according MP Okhanashvili, “are inconsistent with the Georgian Constitution, are not based on established international practice, and will eventually lead to the obstruction of justice and the instigation of inappropriate political processes in the Court.”

In that context, the MP underscored that as there is no equivalent of the proposed double 2/3 rule “in the developed democratic world, we cannot not make the Georgian justice system a test subject.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)