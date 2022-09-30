Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili condemned the forceful annexation of four Ukrainian regions during a ceremony held by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 30.

The annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia was preceded by a four-day vote, which drew the ire of and was swiftly dismissed as a sham by Kyiv and the International community. Ukrainian officials said while the vote was ongoing that people were being prevented from leaving some occupied areas until the vote was over, with armed groups coercing them into participating. 27/09/2022 – Georgian President Says Russian-held Referendums in Ukraine Must be Condemned

“Formalizing sham referendums to support a blatant violation of international law and forceful annexation has no legitimacy, [and] no future,” she emphasized. “We reject such gross violations of international law and reiterate our full support to Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”

The President also addressed talk that Russia plans to mobilize recruits from Ukraine’s occupied regions, as well as Georgia’s occupied regions of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, and deplored it as “another blunt violation of both our countries’ sovereignty.”

