The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on 27 September, that Nukri Kalashnikov, who was detained by Russian occupation forces in June has been freed and is back in Tbilisi-controlled territory.

According to the SSG, both the hotline mechanism and other disposals available to the government were “actively used” to secure the release of Kalashnikov.

In addition, Tbilisi regularly discussed his release from illegal detention in the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) format, and information was regularly provided to the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and other international partners.

