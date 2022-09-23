Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili addressed the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 22 and focused on Russian occupation of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, human rights, Georgia’s support for Ukraine, peaceful neighborhood policy and the country’s leading positions in various international rankings.

Civil.ge compiled some of the reactions and comments from the ruling and opposition parties:

The ruling party’s assessments

Mikheil Sarjveladze, chairman of the Parliament’s Human Rights Committee, said that the Prime Minister touched on the most important and priority issues. “First, it is Georgia’s foreign policy course, and he made clear statements regarding Georgia’s future development,” he noted, adding that it was the speech made by a “worthy” leader of a sovereign state.

MP Givi Mikanadze of “Georgian Dream”, hailed Garibashvili’s address as “very successful.” He said that the Prime Minister focused on all those issues where Georgia achieved “important progress”, as well as on the challenges facing the country. “Special emphasis was put on the European perspective granted to Georgia and the fulfillment of the European Commission’s recommendations on which the Parliament and the whole political spectrum are working intensively to ensure that Georgia receives the EU candidate status in the near future,” he added.

Gia Volski, Parliament’s Vice Speaker, denied opponents’ allegations that the ruling party is not fulfilling the twelve recommendations. “These allegations are incorrect and groundless,” he said, adding that important projects have been developed in all spheres and that the Prime Minister talked about them.

Opposition’s assessments

MP Giorgi Botkoveli of the United National Movement said: “I do not know how long it takes him [the Prime Minister] to get ready for his visits to the United States or any European country to show himself off differently, but everybody knows who PM Garibashvili and the entire “Georgian Dream” government really are.” He called on the ruling party to take care of the country’s development, but “Georgian Dream does nothing to improve the country’s image both internally and externally and to revive our economy.”

MP Khatuna Samnidze of the Republican Party noted that the Prime Minister did not touch on “shameful decisions, such as expulsion of NGOs from working groups.” She denied the ruling party’s claims that economy is developing in the country. “It is clear that the PM will not talk about it openly, but he can discuss with our partners those political issues and challenges, where democratic development will be very difficult without their support.”

MP Paata Manjgaladze of “Strategy Agmashenebeli” dubbed the ruling party as “pro-Russian force,” saying that the Prime Minister talked differently at UNGA, while the current situation in the country is quite different. “Do not fall under “Georgian Dream’s” propaganda,” he added.

MP Ana Buchukuri of For Georgia party said that while PM Garibashvili promised to fulfill the European Commission’s recommendations, “simultaneously, we see that his party refrains from implementing the most important reforms; when he talks about economic growth, people and especially youth are running away from Georgia, because they cannot see any perspective in the country.”

