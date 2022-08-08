Georgian PM on 14th Anniversary of 2008 War

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili marked the 14th anniversary of the Russo-Georgian 2008 War on August 8 in a Facebook post that stated, “14 years have passed since the beginning of the 2008 August War which claimed the lives of many of our fellow citizens.”

“For 14 years, the heart of our country – Samachablo, Tskhinvali region, and Abkhazia – has been occupied by Russia,” The PM emphasized. “I bow before the memory of our heroic soldiers and civilians who died in the August War.”

“We have chosen a peaceful, reasonable, policy as a way to restore territorial integrity and unify the country, and we believe that we will definitely achieve our goal – Georgia will be united,” he added.

