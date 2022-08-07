Georgian President on 2008 War Anniversary

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili marked the 14th anniversary of the Russo-Georgian 2008 August War on August 7 in a tweet that stated “1801, 1921, 1992, and 2008 – are dates that every Georgian remembers forever. They illustrate Russia’s relentless policy of armed aggression and occupation.”

She emphasized, however, that “Georgian resilience has proven stronger.” “My thoughts go to our citizens in occupied territories in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali,” President Zurabishvili added.

Salome Zurabishvili’s stance on 2008 war has been controversial. In 2018, as she was running for the Presidency, she made series of seemingly contradictory statements on the matter, which caused a considerable outcry then.

