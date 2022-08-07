International Remarks on 2008 War Anniversary

Below are international remarks on the 14th anniversary of the Russo-Georgian war of August 2008:

Joseph Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said the “EU condemns Russia’s continued illegal military presence in Georgia’s territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.” “EU stands by Georgia, its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and supports conflict resolution,” he emphasized.

Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament, remarked “14 years ago, Russia started a brutal pattern by invading independent Georgia to halt its pro-European choice. We will never accept the ‘right of might.’ Georgia belongs to the European family of values. The European Parliament continues to stand firmly with the people of Georgia.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine took to Twitter to mark the anniversary of the aggression against Georgia “which led to the occupation of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia.” “Ukraine stands with Georgia, supporting its sovereignty/territorial integrity. Ukraine and Georgia [are] stronger together against a common aggressor, Russia,” the Ukrainian MFA emphasized.

The Polish Foreign Ministry also marked the occasion and declared on Twitter “we stand in solidarity with the Georgian people, support Georgia’s territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders and condemn the progressive annexation of the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali by Russia.”

Meanwhile, the Moldovan Foreign Minister noted the anniversary of the war which was “a flagrant violation of international law.” “We condemned it then and condemn it now,” they said.

The Latvian Foreign Ministry stated, “We remember and condemn the cynical Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008… This war changed the regional security landscape in South Caucasus and inflicted immense political and economic damage in Georgia.”

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for Georgia and remarked, “The aggression showed renewed and ever-expanding Russian revanchism. The world must have stopped Putin then. Lessons weren’t learnt. Russia must be stopped in Ukraine now. Enough is enough.”

The U.S. Mission to the OSCE tweeted “Marking 14 years since Russia’s invasion of Georgia, we urge the Russian Federation to withdraw its forces to pre-war positions per the 2008 ceasefire agreement and reverse its recognition of the so-called independence of Georgia’s Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions.”

The Canadian Embassy in Turkey also tweeted, “On the 14th Anniversary of the Russia-Georgia war, Canada reiterates its full support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and calls upon Russia to fulfill all its obligations under the ceasefire agreement.” “Canada strongly supports Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration. Our two countries proudly share a commitment to cooperation and international peace,” they added.

The Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde tweeted, “Today, we mark the 14th anniversary of the war between Russia and Georgia. Sweden supports Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We call on Russia to respect international law and fulfill its commitments under the ceasefire agreement of 12 August 2008.”

The Czech MFA also pledged support for Georgia on 7 August and emphasized its “support [for] a peaceful solution that respects Georgian sovereignty and territorial integrity as granted by international law.”

Note: This article was updated at 21:00 on 7 August to reflect the statements made by the Swedish and Czech MFAs, as well as the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.