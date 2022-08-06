Deputy Foreign Minister Concludes U.S. Visit

The First Deputy Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lasha Darsalia, held bilateral meetings with the Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations, as well as with the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Romania, Sweden, the Philippines, and Kyrgyzstan while attending the Tenth Review Conference for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in New York from August 1 to 5.

Per the Foreign Ministry’s press service, while meeting with UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča, the pair discussed a wide range of issues related to Georgia’s cooperation with the UN including the Russia-Georgia conflict and the ongoing Geneva International Discussions.

Deputy FM Darsalia’s meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Mykola Tochytskyi, focused on bilateral relations including regional security issues and the importance of the gradual implementation of multilateral international legal instruments like the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

When meeting with the Deputy FM of Romania, Iulian Fota, the Georgian Deputy FM emphasized the positive dynamics of bilateral relations. The sides agreed to “continue close cooperation on issues of common interests, including regional security,” per the Georgian MFA.

While meeting with the State Secretary of the Swedish MFA, Magnus Nilsson, the two sides discussed global and regional security while emphasizing the “importance of maintaining and strengthening the rules-based international order.”

Meeting with Carlos Sorreta, the Deputy FM of the Philippines, the two talked about growing cooperation between the two countries while noting “with satisfaction the close cooperation within international organizations.”

The meeting with the Kyrgyz Deputy FM, Dinara Kemelova, focused on building on bilateral relations and relevant initiatives within the framework of international organizations.

As part of the U.S. visit, Deputy FM Darsalia also met with the permanent representatives of Chile, Ecuador, and Saint Lucia to discuss cooperation while agreeing to deepen efforts along that line.

Per the MFA’s press service, the Georgian Deputy FM participated in a reception organized by the Hungarian Mission to the United Nations in honor of the President of the Conference, Gustavo Zlauvinen.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)