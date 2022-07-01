Georgian MFA Hails NATO Summit Decisions

The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decisions concerning Georgia that were made at the June 28-30 NATO Madrid Summit, saying they “contribute to improving Georgia’s security and defense capabilities and will bring the country closer to its ultimate goal – NATO Membership.”

Statement of the Ministry says the strategic concept adopted at the summit “gives due consideration” to Georgia’s membership perspective and contains concrete measures for further development of the nation’s defense capabilities with NATO’s more effective involvement.

“Paramount importance needs to be attached to NATO’s unequivocal support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as confirmed repeatedly in several documents adopted by the Madrid Summit,” the MFA emphasized.

The Ministry stressed the importance of Finland and Sweden joining the Alliance for Georgia as this represents “the actual implementation of the Open Door Policy”.

