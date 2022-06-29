PM Meets World Leaders at NATO Summit

On the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Madrid Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met today world leaders, including European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British PM Boris Johnson, as well as U.S. lawmakers.

At the meeting with President Charles Michel, PM Garibashvili reiterated his government’s “commitment to work tirelessly to meet all the priorities” outlined by the European Commission for Georgia to secure EU candidate status.

“We commit further support to [Georgia to] advance the process [of] pursuing much needed reforms,” President Charles Michel tweeted after the meeting.

With PM @GharibashviliGe reaffirmed EU’s support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.



This is a truly geostrategic moment.



Last week #EUCO decided on 🇬🇪’s EU membership perspective.



We commit further support to advance the process pursuing much needed reforms. pic.twitter.com/ohcYsvVBA5 — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 29, 2022

The meeting with France’s Macron touched upon bilateral relations and Georgia’s prospects for EU membership. Per his press service, the PM expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with France and invited President Macron to visit Georgia.

PM Garibashvili also met with his British counterpart Boris Johnson to discuss strategic partnership and close bilateral ties.

We attach high importance to the existing strategic cooperation between Georgia and the UK which includes firm support to our sovereignty and territorial integrity, contribution to strengthening state institutions, and democratic development of Georgia, the Georgian Prime Minister tweeted.

Met w/🇬🇧 @BorisJohnson at the #NATOSummit #MadridOTAN22.We attach high importance to the existing strategic co-op between 🇬🇪 & 🇬🇧 which incl. firm support to our sovereignty & territorial integrity, contribution to strengthening state institutions & democratic development of 🇬🇪. pic.twitter.com/1SsLFJDqx1 — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) June 29, 2022

Prime Minister Garibashvili had the opportunity to meet a delegation of U.S. Senators and Congressmen: Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Chairperson of the Europe Sub-Committee of Foreign Relations Committee of the U.S. Senate and Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) led the delegation. Congressmen Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chris Coons (D-DE), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Joni Ernst (R-IA), as well as Gerry Connolly (D-VA) — NATO PA President and Co-Chair of the House Georgia Caucus, also attended the meeting.

According to the Georgian Government’s press release, the meeting focused on the strategic partnership which is “based on common values and interests.” “The readiness to further deepen the close cooperation between the two countries was expressed.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Garibashvili met with Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson to discuss EUCO’s decision on granting Georgia a European perspective and “positive dynamics” in the bilateral partnership.

Per the Georgian Government’s press service, Pm Garibashvili “also singled out Sweden as one of Georgia’s major international donors making a tremendous contribution to the country’s democratic and institutional modernization and socioeconomic development.”

In Madrid, PM is accompanied by Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, and the Minister of Defense, Juansher Burchuladze, among others.

