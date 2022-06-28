Georgia to Ban Wheat, Barley Exports

The Government of Georgia decided to ban the export of wheat and barley effective from July 4 2022 for a year.

Otar Shamugia, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture said today that given the situation in the Russo-Ukrainian war and associated food crisis, it is important to sell locally produced wheat and barley only on the domestic markets to ensure food security in the country.

The Minister noted that while Georgia does not produce enough wheat for export and is itself entirely dependent on imports amounting to 500 thousand tons yearly, the current situation creates the risk that a certain amount of wheat will be exported.

Minister Shamugia also noted that a number of meetings were held with wheat and barley producers to hear their positions in light of the forthcoming ban.

On this note, the Minister remarked that “as a result of existing demand the local market will fully absorb the harvest produced in the country.”

Georgia currently exports barley to Iran and Iraq. 2,500 tons of barley have already been exported this year, with the Ministry predicting that Georgia will produce 60,000 tons by the end of the year.

